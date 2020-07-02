HENDERSON, NV (FOX5) -- A coalition against the city council's decision to transform the Henderson Pavilion into an American Hockey League arena says that the city is hampering residents' petition.
On Wednesday, the city sent a letter to the Henderson Coalition for Responsible Government, the group behind a petition to put an end to the AHL project, notifying them that the submitted petition was insufficient. The coalition on Thursday afternoon sent a letter challenging the city's finding of insufficiency.
“The city has realized they can’t invalidate this by disqualifying signatures, so they’re trying another maneuver. The city is trying to circumvent and eliminate the democratic process," said coalition member John Dalrymple. "Our intent was to give everyone in Henderson an opportunity to look at this deal and decide whether we want it or not.”
The petition collected 2,936 signatures, more than the 2,117 required; however, the city cited NRS 295, which requires that a description of the petition's effect appear on each signature page.
They city's notice of insufficiency can be viewed here:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.