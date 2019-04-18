LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- PETA said it was offering a reward up to $5,000 for any information that would lead to an arrest and conviction on cruelty-to-animals charges after several dogs had been poisoned in the Las Vegas area.
Three dogs were poisoned in the valley after meat that had infected with rat poison were tossed into backyards. One dog, a two-year-old shih tzu named Leia, died from being poisoned.
The Center for Disease Control said strychnine, a chemical occasionally found in rat poison and pesticides, is highly toxic even in small doses, and potentially causes respiratory failure and brain damage within 15-30 minutes after ingestion.
One valley woman said they've found the exact same seeds in packs of meat also thrown into their yards.
"That could've been my dog," Connie Butler said. "It's really sad to think that somebody goes around and thinks, 'How do I kill dogs? Let me see what I can do to kill dogs much faster.'"
A local veterinarian nurse said symptoms to watch out for include red spots on your dog's eyes, abdomen, or in their mouth. Rat poison will also make dogs lethargic, and in later stages, non-responsive.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said animal cruelty detectives were working to investigate the crime.
"This little dog undoubtedly endured agonizing pain and terror as her body began to seize and shut down," PETA Vice President Colleen O'Brien said. "There may be a serial dog poisoner on the loose, and PETA is calling on anyone with information about this case to come forward immediately so that this culprit can be held accountable and stopped from hurting anyone else."
Leia's owners have also created a GoFundMe, raising money for an additional reward.
Anyone with any information was urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
