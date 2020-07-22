LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A couple of local hikers found an apparent pet pig abandoned in Red Rock Canyon on Wednesday morning.
The pig found the right hikers, as Michael Phoenix said on Facebook he gave the pig water and the last of his dog's food on the Little Zion Train.
Phoenix posted the pig was very friendly. The pig was taken to Windy’s Ranch & Rescue.
