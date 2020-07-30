LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol says one person has suffered critical injuries in a crash Thursday afternoon near US-93 northbound and the I-15.
NHP said there are traffic restrictions in place but no closures. They advised to expect delays in the area.
#trafficalert US93NB/I-15 Critical Injury Crash. 1 patient in critical condition. Traffic restrictions are in place but there are no closures. Expect delays in the area. #drivesafenv #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/k2KILVfNQk— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) July 30, 2020
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
