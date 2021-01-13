LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were investigating a shooting in the northwest valley on Wednesday night.
About 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 13, police said they were investigating in the 9300 block of Daffodil Sun, near Oso Blanca Road and Tee Pee Lane.
One person was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, but in unknown condition. As of 10 p.m., no suspect were in custody.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
