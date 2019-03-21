LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A person was shot in the face Thursday near downtown Las Vegas, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LVMPD Lt. Jeff Goodwin said dispatch began receiving several calls of gunshots near the 1100 block of Oahu St. at about 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
When police arrived, they found a person in the street with an apparent gunshot wound to the face, Goodwin said.
The person was transported to University Medical Center in critical condition.
Police said they are still investigating and don't have a suspect in custody.
