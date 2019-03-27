LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's office has identified a man found stabbed outside a bar in downtown Saturday morning.
Howard Chris Drew, 66, was pronounced dead March 23 at 10:10 a.m. due to multiple stab wounds. Drew's death was ruled a homicide.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said at approximately 7:21 a.m., a woman entered a bar on the 900 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard and reported to a bartender that a man outside appeared to be bleeding. The woman called police.
When police arrived, officers found the man by the side of the building from apparent stab wounds.
The coroner's office confirmed the man found found near the north wall of the lounge area.
LVMPD homicide detectives believed the man was killed earlier that morning in a location near where the victim was found.
Police on Wednesday said they were looking for a person of interest, seen on surveillance footage at the bar.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. They can also contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.