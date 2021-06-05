LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A person was killed in a crash late Saturday night, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.
The agency tweeted about 11 p.m. on June 5 that they were on scene of the crash on northbound Las Vegas Boulevard south of Hollywood Boulevard.
Details of the crash were not immediately released. Avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
