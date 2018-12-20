LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol troopers were investigating a fatal crash Thursday afternoon in southwest Las Vegas.
Frank Vuckovic, 71, of Las Vegas, was killed in the crash on Blue Diamond Road and Lindell Road, near Decatur Boulevard, according to trooper Travis Smaka.
Smaka said a Chevy Suburban was traveling westbound on Blue Diamond Road when a small pickup truck turned in front of the Suburban from Lindell Road.
The suburban struck the truck on the driver's side. Vuckovic was pronounced dead on scene, Smaka said.
The Clark County coroner was still investigating his cause and manner of death as of Friday morning.
Two occupants in the suburban were transported to Sunrise Trauma with non-life-threatening injuries.
#TrafficAlert Fatal crash SR160/Lindell. Southbound travel lanes closed. Expect major delays. Avoid the area. #DriveSafeNV #BuckleUp #NHPSoComm— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) December 20, 2018
Southbound lanes on Blue Diamond Road were shut down. NHP asked drivers to avoid the area.
