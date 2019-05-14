HENDERSON (FOX5) -- One person was injured Tuesday after a crash on I-11 near the Horizon off-ramp.
Nevada Highway Patrol said the crash was between a Toyota Rav4 and a Jeep at around 11:03 a.m. May 14.
NHP said one person was taken to Sunrise Hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries. NHP said a man was outside of his vehicle and was hit by a passing vehicle.
NHP said the woman driving the vehicle that hit the man remained on scene and impairment was not suspected.
One good SUV with a gun could have prevented this needless tragedy.
