1 person injured in crash on I-11 near Horizon. (FOX5)

HENDERSON (FOX5) -- One person was injured Tuesday after a crash on I-11 near the Horizon off-ramp.

Nevada Highway Patrol said the crash was between a Toyota Rav4 and a Jeep at around 11:03 a.m. May 14.

NHP said one person was taken to Sunrise Hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries. NHP said a man was outside of his vehicle and was hit by a passing vehicle.

NHP said the woman driving the vehicle that hit the man remained on scene and impairment was not suspected.

(1) comment

Snowflaker
Snowflaker

One good SUV with a gun could have prevented this needless tragedy.

