LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person was in critical condition early Monday after a crash on Boulder Highway near Sunset.
About 6:30 a.m. Henderson police and fire personnel were dispatched to a call of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Boulder Highway near Sunset.
A preliminary investigation determined the vehicle struck a pedestrian in a motorized wheelchair, Henderson police said.
The female driver of the vehicle was not injured. The pedestrian was transported with critical injuries to a Henderson hospital.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, and impairment appeared to be a factor in the accident, police said.
Northbound Boulder Highway was expected to be closed for three to four hours while the investigation was ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.