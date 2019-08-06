1 person hospitalized after crash at Henderson bus stop.

HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A driver was hospitalized Tuesday morning after a truck crashed into a bus stop in Henderson.
Henderson Police Department spokesperson Rodrigo Pena said the crash happened at approximately 6 a.m. at Lake Mead Parkway and Shoshone Lane.
Pena said the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado had a medical episode and left the roadway, colliding with a nearby bus stop. No one was at the bus stop at the time of the collision.
The driver was transported to the hospital in unknown condition. Pena said impairment was not suspected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.