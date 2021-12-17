Person hit, killed by vehicle in southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said one person was hit and killed by a vehicle in the southwest valley on Friday.
About 9:21 a.m. on Dec. 17, police responded to Rainbow Boulevard and Arroyo Crossing Parkway, near the 215 Beltway, for the crash.
One person was hit and killed. The driver remained on scene.
Additional details were not immediately available.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
