LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police on Thursday night were investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in the central valley.
About 8:24 p.m. on April 1, police were called about a person having been hit by a car. The person was taken to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead. Police said "one of the vehicles" involved left the scene.
Due to the investigation, police have closed Rancho Drive between Washington Avenue and Vegas Drive. Avoid the area.
The name of the deceased will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin has been notified.
