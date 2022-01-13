LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were responding to a critical injury crash in the central valley on Thursday night.
About 6 p.m. on Jan. 13, police responded to Washington Avenue and J Street. There, police said a SUV hit a pedestrian.
The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
Washington was closed in both directions for the investigation. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.