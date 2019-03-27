LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A person was fighting for their life after the car they were in on Wednesday night caught fire, police said.
Authorities responded just before 8 p.m. on March 27 to Valley View Boulevard and Cactus Avenue where a crash had been reported.
A person was trapped inside of a car on fire, police said. The person was taken to trauma and was "extremely critical."
No other information was immediately available.
