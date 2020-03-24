LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person and one dog died following a fire Tuesday morning in the east Las Vegas Valley.
About 7:19 a.m., the Clark County Fire Department, in partnership with Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, responded to a high-level structure fire. Multiple crews responded to the scene and discovered one person and one dog had died, CCFD Deputy Fire Chief Jonathan Wiercinski said in a release.
The fire was knocked down about 7:35 a.m.
The cause remains under investigation. An estimate of damages was not given Tuesday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.