LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a man was shot and killed after reports of a shooting in the northwest valley on Monday morning.

According to Metro Police spokesperson Laura Meltzer, officers were called to the 8500 block of Honey Vine Avenue, near North El Capitan Way and Racel Street, just after 8 a.m. Police had received reports of shots being fired inside a residence.

Someone inside the house had been shot, later confirmed by police to be a man. Meltzer said the man was deceased and Metro's homicide unit would be taking over the investigation.

Police believe at least one woman and one juvenile were inside the house and officers were working to safely escort them out.

No other details were immediately available.

