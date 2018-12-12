LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metro police said a critical injury crash caused road closures in northwest Las Vegas Wednesday morning.
According to police, a vehicle rolled over near the intersection of Farm Road and Oso Blanca Road at 11:25 a.m.
⚠️ TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨 Northwest residents, Oso Blanca Rd is closed northbound and southbound at Farm Rd due to an injury collision. Expect delays in the area. #LVMPDnews #lvtraffic pic.twitter.com/RsKkQBRF4R— LVMPD (@LVMPD) December 12, 2018
One person was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.
A second person was also in the vehicle at the time of the crash, police said.
Police shutdown Oso Blanca Road in both directions due to debris in the roadway.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
