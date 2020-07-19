LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said one person was critically injured on Sunday night after being hit by a car in the west valley.
Officers responded about 9:19 p.m. on July 19 to Charleston Boulevard and Sky Vista Drive for a reported crash. From the scene, the victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, police said.
Fatal crash detectives were notified and responding to the scene, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Young.
Roads in the area were closed for the investigation.
