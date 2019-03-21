HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A person possibly with a weapon was barricaded inside a home Thursday night, according to Henderson Police.
According to officers, Henderson police got a call at approximately 5:35 p.m. about a fire alarm on the 3000 block of Paladi Ave. near Bicentennial and Anthem parkways.
When officers arrived, police began treating the incident as a domestic disturbance.
Police said an individual then barricaded themselves in a home, possibly with a weapon. SWAT was at the scene.
No injuries were reported at the scene as of 6:50 p.m.
Henderson police said individuals in the area should shelter in place unless otherwise directed by police.
Stay with FOX5 for updates on this developing story.
