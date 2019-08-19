LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Lincoln County commissioners on Monday approved permits for two separate alien-themed festivals planned for rural Nevada later this year.
The first was for "Alienstock" at the the Little A'Le'Inn in Rachel, Nevada. This was the music festival that emerged from the viral "Storm Area 51" Facebook event.
The second was for another music festival-type event on George Harris' property at the Alien Research Center. The manager of the center told FOX they have bands and food trucks planned.
Cory Lytle, the Lincoln County planning department director, said there were many questions at Monday's meeting and concerns from Rachel locals. They were concerned about traffic, communication services and visitors breaking into homes, Lytle said.
Rachel, about two hours north of Las Vegas, is the closest town to the Nevada Test and Training Range. The population in 2010 was 54, according to the U.S. Census.
The Alien Research Center is about 30 minutes west of Rachel, in Crystal Springs on the Extraterrestrial Highway.
The approvals was the "lesser of two evils," Lytle said. The permits could be revoked if permit-holding organizers don't have their ducks in a row by Sept. 3.
The permits do not reference a specific number of people, as organizers do not yet know what to expect. Millions responded to the Facebook event this summer.
The county has begun the process of an emergency declaration due to the amount of visitors, but as of Monday night had signed a pre-order for the declaration.
The pre-signing means the county would be prepared to respond if the event needs help from the state or outside resources, according to Lincoln County emergency manager Eric Holt.
According to Holt, the upper parts of the county have about 30 volunteer EMS workers, and 15 near Alamo.
Alienstock is scheduled for Sept. 19-22. Officials encourage visitors to enjoy their time there safely.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(1) comment
So the Border jumpers have been clearance to Party?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.