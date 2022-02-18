LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Peppermill Las Vegas on the Strip will be closed most of this weekend, according to the restaurant.
The restaurant and bar posted the update on their Instagram:
"Unfortunately we're still having issues with our breaker box. We hope to reopen late Sunday [Feb. 20] afternoon. Please check back for updates."
(1) comment
Peppermill is too expensive.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.