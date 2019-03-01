LAS VEGAS -- People interested in having ink will no longer have to wait to donate blood in Nevada.
Vitalant, formerly known as United Blood Services, announced in an email to donors that tattooed individuals won't have to wait before donating blood if they were tattooed in a Nevada establishment.
The email reads:
There is no longer a blood donation deferral for individuals who received tattoos from a Nevada retail establishment. If you were once deferred from donating blood because of a tattoo received in Nevada, you may now go to any blood drive or donor center and donate blood.
Previously, freshly inked individuals had to wait one year before donating.
