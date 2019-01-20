LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Approximately 20 people, along with a FOX5 morning reporter, were stuck inside a broken down elevator at Drai's inside The Cromwell early Sunday morning.
According to FOX5's Feven Kay, she and the other nightclub guests were trapped for almost three hours. The elevator broke down at around 3:30 a.m.
"We got in the elevator and got stuck," Kay said. "It's horrible I've seen people pass out and not get up."
The Clark County Fire Department responded to the scene as The Cromwell is within its jurisdiction. Crews from Las Vegas Fire and Rescue also responded to the call, according to CCFD.
Kay said firefighters passed out water bottles to those trapped inside the elevator during the rescue.
Everyone inside the elevator had been safely evacuated by 7 a.m., Kay said. CCFD said no one was injured. Crews left the scene just before 8 a.m.
A HUGE THANKS to @LasVegasFD for getting us up 10 flights and back to safety. I’ve covered many “rescues” but never did I imagine being the one being rescued. Needless to say I won’t be taking an elevator anytime soon. 😒 @DraisLV you have some explaining to do so ttys 🤨 pic.twitter.com/QZtm5iFqvC— Feven Kay (@Feven_Kay) January 20, 2019
FOX5 reached out to Cromwell's security for comment, but they declined to discuss what happened.
It was unknown was caused the elevator to break down.
