LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- People are flocking to the Primm Valley Lotto Store near the Nevada-California border as they try their luck at ending 2020 by hitting a massive jackpot.
A viewer shared a photo with FOX5 Tuesday afternoon that shows the line wrapped around the building as people wait their turn to purchase lotto tickets.
The Powerball jackpot is up to $363 million, with the next drawing on Wednesday. According to Powerball, it would have a cash value of $279.2 million.
The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $376 million, with the next drawing tonight. According to Mega Millions, it would have a cash value of $287.4 million.
The Primm store is officially located in Nipton, California, as Nevada does not participate in the lottery drawings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.