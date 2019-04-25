LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said officers were investigating a shooting in the east valley on Thursday afternoon.
Just after 12:30 p.m., officers were called to the 3200 block of Silver Saddle Street, near South Eastern Avenue and East Desert Inn Road, for a report of a verbal confrontation between a male and a female, Las Vegas police said.
Metro responding to the shooting found three victims -- two men and one woman -- suffering from gunshot wounds, Metro Officer Larry Hadfield said. The shooting happened outside a residence.
The victims were transported to hospitals, Hadfield said. Two of the victims, a man and the woman, were pronounced dead.
Hadfield said police this was a self-contained incident involving “persons we believe are known to each other.” He added there was no risk to the public at this time.
Hadfield was not able to confirm the number of shots that were fired, but added this was still a preliminary investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.