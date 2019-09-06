PAHRUMP (FOX5) -- Two people were transported to the hospital after a school bus crash outside of Pahrump late Thursday night.
Clark County Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan said the crash happened Sept. 5 around 11 p.m. on SR 160 outside of Pahrump.
Buchanan said road crews in the area were moving construction barriers and “the bus and barrier made contact.”
Two people were taken to University Medical Center with unknown injuries. CCFD couldn't confirm if the people were children or adults.
Nevada Highway Patrol didn't immediately respond to requests for more information.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.