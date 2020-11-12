LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania is ordering counties to not count ballots from voters who used a registration deadline extension.
The order issued Thursday is the result of a lawsuit filed on Nov. 4 by President Donald Trump's re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee against Pennsylvania Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar and County Boards of Elections. The order affirms the Trump campaign and the RNC's accusation that Boockvar lacked statutory authority to allow County Boards of Elections to extend a deadline for voters to provide identification to register to vote.
Guidance from the Pennsylvania Department of State issued Nov. 1 extended the deadline for voters to provide proof of identification by Nov. 12.
The Pennsylvania Department of State did not immediately respond to a request for how many ballots are affected by the order.
The Nov. 12 court order can be viewed here:
Pennsylvania Court Order 2020 Election by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
The Pennsylvania Department of State's guidance can be viewed here:
