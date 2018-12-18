LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - With the help of Penn & Teller, donors can turn blood into show tickets.
An annual blood drive dubbed the 13 Bloody Days of Christmas supplies anyone who gives blood two tickets to Penn and Teller's show at the Rio and a Penn & Teller squeeze ball.
Donations start Dec. 19 and run through Jan. 1.
Vitalant said all blood types are needed, especially O-negative. To find a location and to make an appointment, click here.
Tickets are valued at $75 or more.
