Vice President Mike Pence will be in Las Vegas on Friday to attend a fundraiser benefitting Republican gubernatorial candidate Adam Laxalt and other GOP gubernatorial candidates and a veterans' event with GOP Sen. Dean Heller.
The vice president's office confirmed the events Tuesday.
A message seeking details from Heller's office was not immediately returned.
Heller is the only Republican senator seeking re-election this year in a state that Democrat Hillary Clinton won in 2016. He's made veterans' issues a centerpiece of his campaign.
Laxalt is Nevada's attorney general. His campaign spokesman Parker Briden said the fundraiser is a private event and Laxalt will introduce the vice president.
He did not have further details.
Pence was scheduled to attend a fundraiser for Heller in April but canceled when he instead filled in for President Donald Trump at a summit in South America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.