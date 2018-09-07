LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Vice President Mike Pence was in Nevada Friday, where he toured Nellis Air Force Base and attended a pair of events with fellow Republicans in Las Vegas.
Pence on Friday repeatedly praised GOP Sen. Dean Heller and described him as a "champion" for veterans during a speech at the base in the outskirts of the Las Vegas area.
Pence told the crowd of veterans and airmen that President Donald Trump has signed several bills introduced by Heller meant to improve services available to veterans.
Heller is the only Republican senator seeking re-election this year in a state that Democrat Hillary Clinton won in 2016. He's made veterans' issues a centerpiece of his campaign.
Pence was also scheduled to attend a fundraiser benefiting Nevada Republican gubernatorial candidate Adam Laxalt and an event of the Republican Governors Association.
