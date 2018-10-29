LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian who was fatally hit near Palace Station on Oct. 23 has been identified by the Clark County coroner.
Warren Reinig, 85, died from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the coroner. His death was ruled as an accident.
At around 7:30 p.m., Reinig was crossing the street near Palace Station on Sahara Avenue and Rancho Drive while the "do not walk" signal was flashing. He was hit by a vehicle and taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
This was the 116th traffic-related fatality that Las Vegas police responded to for 2018. The crash remains under investigation by their Collision Investigation Section.
