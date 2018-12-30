LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a pedestrian was struck and killed near the Strip early Sunday morning.
Officers were called to West Sahara Avenue and South Las Vegas Boulevard at around 5:52 a.m., police said. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, the driver involved in the collision stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers.
Eastbound and westbound Sahara heading towards Las Vegas Boulevard were closed while police investigated the crash, Metro Police said.
It was not immediately known if the pedestrian was outside the marked crosswalk or if the driver was impaired.
Check back for updates.
