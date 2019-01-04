LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County coroner identified a pedestrian who was struck and killed near the Strip early Sunday morning.
Abdulaziz Bin Zaid, 23, from Baltimore, Maryland, died from multiple blunt force injuries, the coroner said. His death was ruled as an accident.
Officers were called to West Sahara Avenue and South Las Vegas Boulevard at around 5:52 a.m. The driver of a 2017 Honda Civic was headed east on Sahara Avenue.
Zaid was walking inside the marked crosswalk, but against a "Do Not Cross" sign, police said. Zaid hit the front of the Honda and was knocked to the ground.
Medical personnel said Zaid died at the scene.
This was Metro's 138th traffic-related fatality for 2018.
