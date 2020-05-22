fatal auto ped Katie lane
LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal auto versus  pedestrian crash near the Boulevard mall Friday evening.

According to police, the crash happened around 9:20 p.m. near intersection of Katie Lane and South Maryland Parkway. 

The male driver hit the male pedestrian and left the scene. Officers chased the driver briefly, before placing him under arrest. 

Police say the man who was hit by the car died at hospital. The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police will have the area near the crash closed for several more hours. The public is asked to avoid the area.

