LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed while walking inside the crosswalk in the central valley on Thursday morning, according to Las Vegas police.
Officers were called to Alta Drive and South Decatur Boulevard just before 6 a.m., Las Vegas police spokesperson Lt. Josh Martinez said. A vehicle was heading north on Decatur and a pedestrian was walking across Alta Drive.
The vehicle struck the pedestrian and he or she was taken to University Medical Center, according to Martinez. The pedestrian was later pronounced dead.
***Update*** @LVMPD now confirms one person dead when a vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in a crosswalk. This is on Decatur at Alta Drive. Decatur remains closed from Meadows Lane to Alta Drive. Use Jones or Valley View as alternate routes.... pic.twitter.com/1WA0FgihhW— Ken Smith (@KenSmithTV) February 7, 2019
Decatur Boulevard was closed from Meadows Lane to Alta while officers investigated.
No other details were immediately available.
Check back for updates.
