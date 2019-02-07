Alta and Decatur fatal autoped

Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a pedestrian was struck and killed in the central valley on Feb. 7, 2019.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed while walking inside the crosswalk in the central valley on Thursday morning, according to Las Vegas police.

Officers were called to Alta Drive and South Decatur Boulevard just before 6 a.m., Las Vegas police spokesperson Lt. Josh Martinez said. A vehicle was heading north on Decatur and a pedestrian was walking across Alta Drive.

The vehicle struck the pedestrian and he or she was taken to University Medical Center, according to Martinez. The pedestrian was later pronounced dead.

Decatur Boulevard was closed from Meadows Lane to Alta while officers investigated.

No other details were immediately available. 

Check back for updates.

