LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metro police were investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in the central valley early Tuesday morning.
Officers responded to the crash on Sahara Avenue and 15th Street, near Maryland Parkway at 6:45 a.m.
A 59-year-old woman was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk at 15th Street, when the driver of a 2002 Toyota Tacoma heading east on Sahara Avenue, struck the woman, police said.
That driver of the truck, identified as a 58-year-old woman, attempted to drive away from the scene, but was stopped by witnesses in the area about 500 feet away from the incident, according to police.
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
The driver of the truck showed signs of impairment and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.
The woman's death marks the 98th traffic related fatality in Metro Police's jurisdiction this year.
