LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian who was struck by a hit-and-run driver in southeast Las Vegas on Sept. 21 was pronounced dead Monday, police said.

According to Las Vegas police, Melinda Shegina, 53, was hit by a beige colored 300 Chrysler near Boulder Highway and East Harmon Avenue at around 11:22 p.m. Witnesses told police the driver of the Chrysler fled the scene after hitting Shegina.

Medical personnel transported Shegina to Sunrise Hospital and claimed she sustained critical injuries due to the crash, police said. She was pronounced dead three days later.

According to the Clark County Coroner, Shegina's cause of death was a blunt force injury. Her death has been listed as an accident.

Las Vegas police said officers have not located the suspect's vehicle. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3317.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or by visiting www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

