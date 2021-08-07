LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a pedestrian was killed after being run over by an RV on Saturday morning.
The crash was reported about 10 a.m. on Aug. 7 at Sahara and Eastern avenues. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene.
Police said a 2020 Thor Venetian recreational vehicle was stopped at the red light eastbound on Sahara in the right turn lane. The pedestrian was waiting at the southwest corner to cross Eastern. When the light turned green, the RV turned and the pedestrian began to cross. Police said the pedestrian "walked into the right side" of the RV, causing him to fall down.
The 71-year-old man was then run over by the rear tires of the RV, killing him. The driver of the RV pulled over and waited for police to arrive. The driver, who was not suspected of being impaired, was identified as a 65-year-old man from New Jersey.
The pedestrian will be identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin has been notified. His death marked the 78th traffic-related fatality for LVMPD in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.