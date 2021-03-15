LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle in the northeast valley on Sunday night.
About 8:48 p.m. on March 14, police said an unknown vehicle was driving west on Lake Mead Boulevard at Lincoln Road, near Lamb Boulevard, and hit a pedestrian who was crossing the street.
A passer-by saw the person in the street and called 9-1-1, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon.
The person was taken to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead.
Las Vegas police have blocked Lake Mead in both directions between Moonlight Drive and Gateway Road. Avoid the area.
The identity of the deceased will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin has been notified.
