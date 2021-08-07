LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a motorhome on Saturday morning.
The crash was reported about 10 a.m. on Aug. 7 at Sahara and Eastern avenues. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene.
The driver of the motorhome stayed on scene, police said. The pedestrian will be identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin has been notified.
Police did not immediately provide additional details. Check back for updates.
