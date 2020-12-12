LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nye County Sheriff's Office said a person died after being hit by a semi truck northwest of the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday night.
About 7 p.m. on December 12, NCSO deputies responded to the crash on S.R. 95 near mile marker 17 in Nye County.
The pedestrian did not survive the crash, authorities said.
The roadway was expected to remain closed for the duration of the investigation. Nye officials recommended using an alternate route.
