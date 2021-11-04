LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash involving a school bus and pedestrian in the west valley.
Police received a call around 3:41 p.m. on Nov. 4 near Desert Inn Road and Decatur Boulevard. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
Desert Inn Road is shut down between Decatur Boulevard and Cameron Street.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.