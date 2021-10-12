LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian was killed after a collision involving a vehicle near the Strip early Tuesday morning.
About 3:59 a.m., authorities were called to the area of Tropicana Avenue west of Paradise Road, according to Las Vegas police. The pedestrian died at the scene.
Westbound Tropicana Avenue is closed at Paradise Road. Avoid the area.
No other details were immediately available.
The investigation is ongoing.
