LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a SUV near The Orleans Hotel and Casino Tuesday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Police said a man was crossing Tropicana Avenue heading north, outside of a marked crosswalk. He walked into the path of a 2011 Ford Escape and was hit. He was taken to UMC trauma with "significant injuries" and later died.
The pedestrian was believed to be "impaired," police said. The driver was not.
It was the 111th fatal crash in LVMPD's jurisdiction.
