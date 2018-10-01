Autoped near Orleans

A pedestrian died in a crash near The Orleans Hotel and Casino Monday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) A pedestrian died in a crash near The Orleans Hotel and Casino Monday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Tropicana Avenue was shut down from Lindell Road to Edmond Street, police said. The crash was reported at 6:34 p.m.

Stay with FOX5 for updates. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.