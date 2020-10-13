LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian died Tuesday morning after a crash in the east Las Vegas Valley.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon said the crash happened around 6:15 a.m. near Nellis Boulevard and Twain Avenue. Gordon said the pedestrian involved was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
Southbound Nellis was closed at Twain and northbound Nellis was closed at Flamingo for police investigation, Gordon said.
Additional details of what led to the crash weren't immediately available.
