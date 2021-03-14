LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A person was hit and killed by a car near Jean on Sunday, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.
NHP said at about 1 p.m. on March 14 the crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian took place on I-15 northbound near mile marker 7.
One travel lane is closed on the northbound side. Expect heavy delays.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
