LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a crash near that left a pedestrian dead Friday evening.
According to police, officers responded to a crash near the intersection of Boulder Highway and Indios Avenue around 5:28 p.m., Feb 4 involving a pedestrian and car.
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where they later died, police said.
Indios is closed in all directions and northbound Boulder Highway is closed south of Indios.
Police will have the area shut down for several hours while the investigation is underway.
